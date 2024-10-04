Riding a two-game losing streak, North Carolina looks to get back on track when unbeaten Pittsburgh visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff. The game will air on ESPN2.

The Tar Heels are coming off two demoralizing losses: 70-50 at home to James Madison, and 21-20 at Duke after leading 20-0 midway through the third quarter.

The Panthers are 4-0 with wins over P4 teams Cincinnati on the road and at home against West Virginia. They are No. 6 in the nation in total offense averaging 522.8 yards per game and No. 5 in scoring averaging 48.5 points.

Conversely, UNC is ranked No. 73 in total defense and No. 93 in scoring defense, allowing 27.6 points per contest.

Here are our picks: