News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 08:53:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Pitt-UNC

The Tar Heels look to get back on track against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, so what does our staff think will happen?
The Tar Heels look to get back on track against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, so what does our staff think will happen? (THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

Pittsburgh ventures into the Smith Center on Wednesday night as North Carolina’s opponent after easily the Tar Heels’ worst performance of the season in last weekend’s loss to Georgia Tech.UNC need...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}