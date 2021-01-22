North Carolina remains at home to take on NC State on Saturday afternoon the Smith Center at 2 pm.

The Wolfpack has not played since Jan. 13 when it lost by 32 points at Florida State, and overall, State is on a three-game losing skid and has not won since edging Boston College on Dec. 30.

The Tar Heels lost 79-76 at NC State on Dec. 22 in a game the Wolfpack led by as many as 17 points late in the first half.

State enters at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, UNC has won four of its last five and stands at 9-5 and 4-3.

