The final game of the regular season is here, as No. ??? North Carolina hosts rival NC State on Friday for a 3:30 PM kickoff at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels’ six-game win streak ended last weekend with a surprising home loss to Georgia Tech, while the Wolfpack dropped a 25-10 decision at Louisville.

Carolina is still in contention for a major bowl depending on how things shake out, but at the very least the Tar Heels are looking to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2015 and just the second time since Mack Brown left in 1997.

State is dealing with quarterback issues, as starter Devin Leary has been out for the season over for about a month, and backup M.J. Morris is not expected to play Friday, either.

UNC is 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack is 7-4 and 3-4.

Here are our picks: