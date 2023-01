NC State visits the Smith Center on Saturday evening for a highly anticipated matchup with North Carolina, as the Wolfpack and Tar Heels are tied in the ACC standings, not to mention the usual rivalry stuff that takes place when these two teams meet.

UNC, which hosts the Pack for a 5 PM tip, has won consecutive games and eight of its last ten. The Tar Heels are 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

The Wolfpack has won seven of its last eight games and is 15-4 and 5-3.

Here are our picks: