Staff Pix: State at UNC

The final game of the regular season is here and that means North Carolina against NC State. Saturday’s game is at Kenan Stadium and is the last game for UNC Coach Mack Brown, who was let go earlier this week.

UNC enters the game coming off an ugly 41-21 loss at Boston College, while the Wolfpack lost its last outing by one point at Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, while State is 5-6 and 2-5 and must win to qualify for a bowl game.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM and will aur on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: