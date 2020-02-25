Not having won since the last time it faced N.C. State, North Carolina will try to complete the season sweep of the Wolfpack on Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels won in Raleigh on Jan. 27, but have not tasted victory since, losing seven straight contests. The Heels have been down to the last minute in five of those losses, a period that began with Cole Anthony’s return to the lineup. The Wolfpack is coming off a narrow home loss to Florida State a few days after routing Duke. UNC is 10-17 overall and 3-13 in the ACC while State is 17-10 and 8-8. Here are our picks:





Jarrod Hardy

If there’s a time for N.C. State to beat North Carolina this is the game, and with the way the Tar Heels are finding ways to lose time after time, I think their losing streak continues. The Wolfpack actually is coming around and playing good basketball over the last few games, so I think they take it UNC in Chapel Hill. Prediction: State 78, UNC 70.





Deana King

It’s odd, but I’m picking the Tar Heels to edge out the Wolfpack. Coach Williams has N.C. State’s number since coming back to Chapel Hill. I think Brandon Robinson will have a huge game to lift the Heels over the Wolfpack. Prediction: UNC 75, State 71.





John Gwaltney

State has been playing well, but Carolina is always ready for the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels need a win just to get a win while State is playing for a tournament bid so they will have plenty riding on this game. A sweep by Carolina could be damaging to the Wolfpack despite the late season surge. If Garrison Brooks is back and no one else ends up sick or injured Carolina can win this game and it will if it can avoid the errors made in the loss at Notre Dame. Prediction: UNC 69, State 65.





Kevin Roy

No matter how bad the Tar Heels are playing they always seem to have the Pack’s number. If Garrison and Pierce are healthy, I think the Heels take down the Pack again. Prediction: UNC 87, State 81.





Jacob Turner

Riding a seven-game losing streak, any win at this point in the season seems like a tall task. In fact, the Tar Heels’ last victory came over Tuesday’s opponent in N.C. State. The Wolfpack’s inconsistency should provide UNC with an opportunity to pick up its first win in nearly a month, but will it happen? I just can’t see it happening. Prediction: State 79, UNC 76





