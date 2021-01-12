North Carolina is back in action Tuesday night versus Syracuse at the Smith Center in a game that was supposed to be played on Jan. 2 but was postponed because of COVID-related issues in the Orange’s program.

UNC’s game at home versus Clemson for this past weekend was also postponed for the same reason. So, the Tar Heels will have gone a week without playing a game when this one tips at 9 pm.

Syracuse comes in with a 7-2 overall record after defeating Georgetown over the weekend. The Orange are 1-1 in ACC play. Jim Beoheim’s team’s losses are at Rutgers by 10 points and last week at home to Pittsburgh by three points. Syracuse’s best wins are at 2-9 Boston College and Saturday versus the Hoyas, who are struggling at 3-8.

UNC is 7-4 having won its last two games on shots in the last seconds by Leaky Black (over Notre Dame) and Andrew Platek (at Miami).

The Orange have played twice since Dec. 19.

Here are our picks for Syracuse at UNC:





