North Carolina is right back in action following a win at NC State on Saturday, as the Tar Heels host Syracuse at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

The Tar Heels defeated the Wolfpack by 10 points after leading by as many as 25 with less than eight minutes remaining. The Orange is coming off a 97-72 thumping at home by Duke on Saturday.

Carolina forward Armando Bacot has 22 double-doubles on the season and is one off the school single-season record of 23 set by Brice Johnson in 2015-16.

UNC is 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the ACC, while Syracuse is 15-14 and 9-9.

Here are our picks:



