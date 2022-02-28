Staff Pix: Syracuse At UNC
North Carolina is right back in action following a win at NC State on Saturday, as the Tar Heels host Syracuse at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.
The Tar Heels defeated the Wolfpack by 10 points after leading by as many as 25 with less than eight minutes remaining. The Orange is coming off a 97-72 thumping at home by Duke on Saturday.
Carolina forward Armando Bacot has 22 double-doubles on the season and is one off the school single-season record of 23 set by Brice Johnson in 2015-16.
UNC is 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the ACC, while Syracuse is 15-14 and 9-9.
Here are our picks:
