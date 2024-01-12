North Carolina will take the court at the Smith Center on Saturday afternoon for just the second time in 41 days, as the No. 7 Tar Heels host Syracuse for a noon start. The game will air on ESPN.

UNC is coming off a three-game road sweep in ACC played getting double-digit wins at Pittsburgh, Clemson, and NC State, and overall has won five consecutive games. Four are currently Quad 1 games.

The Orange are coming off a 10-point win at home over Boston College, and have won five of the last six and seven of the last nine games, including over LSU, Georgetown, Oregon, and Pittsburgh.

UNC is 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, while Syracuse is 11-4 and 2-2.

Here are our picks: