North Carolina and Syracuse will meet in the season-opener for both schools, as each has navigated their way through the COVID-19 precautions and onto a football field, surpassing the expectations of many.

Initially, both teams weren’t even slated to play each other this season, but the revised schedule has the Orange visiting Chapel Hill for the first time since 2003 and second time in a season opener. Syracuse defeated the Tar Heels, 20-9, in 1995 in what was the college debut of legendary Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Last season, the Orange went 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the ACC while the Tar Heels won their final three games by a combined score of 152-30 to finish 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

The game will kick off at noon and is televised on the ACC Network.

