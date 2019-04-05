Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 02:34:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Team MVP

Joprxdpcz7g8gjazvo4m
Cam Johnson (pictured) is one of three Tar Heels that garnered votes as we unveil our MVP(s) for this season.
USA Today
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina’s run to a 29-7 record, regular season co-championship in the ACC and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament included some outstanding performances and individual seasons by a few Tar H...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}