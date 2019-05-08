News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 15:51:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: The 2019-20 Hoops Season

Dylcl3jvuuzqxnhnfqgd
Now that the recruiting for 2019 is complete, THI's staff offers our early picks for next season's Tar Heels. (Kevin Roy, THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

Now that Roy Williams has finished building the 2019-20 basketball roster, THI’s staff looks ahead to next season to offer our very early predictions on how North Carolina will do on the hardwood.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}