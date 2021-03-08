Staff Pix: The ACC Tournament
North Carolina heads to the ACC Tournament this week as the No. 6 seed and will open play Wednesday night versus either Notre Dame or Wake Forest.The Tar Heels are in a bracket that includes No. 3 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news