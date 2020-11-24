North Carolina welcomes the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the nation to a team that returns the ACC Preseason Player of the Year in Garrison Brooks and a few other experienced veterans to form what should be a much-improved Tar Heels’ team from last season.

Carolina went 14-19 but six new freshmen plus Andrew Platek, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot and Anthony Harris make up what should be a more typical UNC team.

THI’s staff was asked to make their predictions for the season, so here they are:



