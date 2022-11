North Carolina begins the college basketball season as the top-ranked team in the nation and favorite to win the national championship in Houston next April.

UNC is coming off a 29-10 campaign in which it fell to Kansas by three points in the national title game, but return four starters and added honorable mention All-Big Ten forward Pete Nance.

UNC returns four scholarship reserves and adds a freshman class that should help this season.

The Tar Heels open their season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

We asked our staff to give their season picks for the Tar Heels, and here they are: