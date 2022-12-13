News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-13 08:57:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: The Citadel At UNC

UNC hosts The Citadel on Tuesday in its final game versus a non-P5 team, so what does our staff think will happen?
UNC hosts The Citadel on Tuesday in its final game versus a non-P5 team, so what does our staff think will happen? (Kevin roy/THI)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

**************************************************************************************

Staff Pix are brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.

***************************************************************************************

North Carolina will go for its second consecutive with Tuesday night when the Tar Heels host The Citadel at 7:00 PM at the Smith Center.

UNC ended a four-game losing skid with a decisive win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday at home, and the Bulldogs represent the Heels’ final game of the regular season against a team that isn’t from a Power 5 conference.

The Citadel has won two of its last three games, and four of its five wins are over Division One opponents. Its losses: @ Clemson by 11; @ Butler by 47; versus Denver by 3; and versus College of Charleston by 22.

UNC is 6-4 while the Bulldogs are 5-4.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Here are our picks:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}