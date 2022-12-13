North Carolina will go for its second consecutive with Tuesday night when the Tar Heels host The Citadel at 7:00 PM at the Smith Center.

UNC ended a four-game losing skid with a decisive win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday at home, and the Bulldogs represent the Heels’ final game of the regular season against a team that isn’t from a Power 5 conference.

The Citadel has won two of its last three games, and four of its five wins are over Division One opponents. Its losses: @ Clemson by 11; @ Butler by 47; versus Denver by 3; and versus College of Charleston by 22.

UNC is 6-4 while the Bulldogs are 5-4.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Here are our picks: