North Carolina begins its revamped 11-game schedule Saturday when Syracuse visits Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels will play 10 ACC games and one nonconference game, which is week two versus Charlotte.

UNC’s home ACC games are versus Syracuse, Virginia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. The Tar Heels’ road games are at Boston College, Florida State, Virginia, Duke and Miami.

Here is what the THI staff believes the Tar Heels will do this season, projected 3 Stars, who the Heels will lose to and in what bowl game they will play:



