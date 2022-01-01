After first being scheduled to play New Year’s Day at noon, North Carolina and Boston College will battle Sunday in Chestnut Hill.

The Tar Heels have not played since Dec. 22, when they defeated Appalachian State, and the Eagles have not played since a Dec. 13 home loss to Albany. BC’s games versus Wake Forest on Dec. 22 and Florida State on Dec. 29 were both postponed because it was adhering to COVID protocols.

If the game is played, UNC will face a slightly improved BC team that at 6-5 has losses to Albany, At St. Louis by 11, and twice to Rhode Island indicate it still has plenty of improving to do. The Eagles have a win over Notre Dame (by 16 points) and competitive loss to Utah on their resume.

UNC is 9-3. The game will tip at 1 PM and air on ESPN2.

Here are our picks: