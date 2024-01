After a pair of home wins over Syracuse and Louisville by a combined 52 points, No. 4 North Carolina is back on the road Saturday as the Tar Heels visit Boston College at Conte Forum.

UNC enters having won seven consecutive games while the Eagles are coming off a four-point win at home over Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels are 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2015-16 season. BC is 11-6 and 2-4. Its most noteworthy wins have been over Richmond, St. John’s, at Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and the Fighting Irish.

The game tips at 2:15 PM and will air on The CW.

