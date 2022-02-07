North Carolina will try to rebound from its 20-point loss at home to Duke over the weekend in a road game at Clemson on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels had won four consecutive games before falling behind big early to the Blue Devils in a game in which the margin reached 28 points in the second half. The Tigers are coming off a 69-64 loss at Georgia Tech and are home this week to take on UNC and Duke over a three-day span. The Tigers have lost five of their last seven games.

The game tips at 6 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

UNC is 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. Clemson is 12-10 and 4-7.

Here are our picks: