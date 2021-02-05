North Carolina and Duke will meet for the first time this season Saturday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium pitting fabled programs that haven’t yet lived up to their standards this season.

UNC is coming off perhaps its worst performance of the season in a 63-50 loss at Clemson while Duke is coming off its worst loss of the season, a 77-75 defeat at Miami on Monday night.

As of Thursday, Carolina is No. 57 in the NET and is 0-5 in Quad 1 games, Duke is No. 66 and is 1-3 in Q1 games. The Tar Heels are 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC, the Blue Devils are 7-6 and 5-4.

The game tips at 6 pm.

Here are our picks:







