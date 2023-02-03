Staff Pix: UNC At Duke
**************************************************************************************
Staff Pix are brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.
***************************************************************************************
North Carolina jumps right back in action following a home loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night as the Tar Heels head up the road to face Duke on Saturday for a 6:30 tip.
UNC had won four consecutive games and 10 of 12, but the loss to the Panthers, the second of the season for the Heels, dropped them to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC.
The Blue Devils have won consecutive games, three of their last four, and five of their last seven. Duke is 16-6 overall, including 7-4 in league play.
This will be the first time since 1961 these teams will meet without either Dean Smith or Mike Kryzewski on the sideline coaching.
Here are our picks:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news