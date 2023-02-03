North Carolina jumps right back in action following a home loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night as the Tar Heels head up the road to face Duke on Saturday for a 6:30 tip.

UNC had won four consecutive games and 10 of 12, but the loss to the Panthers, the second of the season for the Heels, dropped them to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC.

The Blue Devils have won consecutive games, three of their last four, and five of their last seven. Duke is 16-6 overall, including 7-4 in league play.

This will be the first time since 1961 these teams will meet without either Dean Smith or Mike Kryzewski on the sideline coaching.

Here are our picks: