North Carolina heads up the road to Duke to close out the 2023-24 regular season Saturday in a game that also has major ACC championship ramifications at stake.

If the seventh-ranked Tar Heels win, they outright claim the ACC title. If the ninth-ranked Blue Devils win, they grab a share of the regular season title, and then seeding at next week’s conference tournament in Washington, DC, will be determined through a tiebreaker.

UNC won the first meeting, 93-84, on Feb. 3 in Chapel Hill.

UNC is 24-6 overall, 16-3 in the ACC, and enters having won five consecutive games. Duke is 24-6, 15-4, and has won three straight, plus eight of its last nine contests.

The game tips at 6:30 and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: