Staff Pix: UNC at Duke
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
North Carolina heads up the road to Duke to close out the 2023-24 regular season Saturday in a game that also has major ACC championship ramifications at stake.
If the seventh-ranked Tar Heels win, they outright claim the ACC title. If the ninth-ranked Blue Devils win, they grab a share of the regular season title, and then seeding at next week’s conference tournament in Washington, DC, will be determined through a tiebreaker.
UNC won the first meeting, 93-84, on Feb. 3 in Chapel Hill.
UNC is 24-6 overall, 16-3 in the ACC, and enters having won five consecutive games. Duke is 24-6, 15-4, and has won three straight, plus eight of its last nine contests.
The game tips at 6:30 and will air on ESPN.
Here are our picks:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news