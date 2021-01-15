North Carolina travels down to Tallahassee to take on Florida State at noon on Saturday, as the Tar Heels will try to extend their current three-game win streak.

UNC is coming off of wins over Notre Dame, at Miami and Syracuse at home while the Seminoles finally played Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 29 and routed NC State, 105-73, on a night they shot 71 percent from the floor.

UNC is 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while FSU is 6-2 and 2-1.

Here are our picks:







