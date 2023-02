Two days after notching its only Quad 1 win of its resume, North Carolina is in Tallahassee to face a dangerous Florida State squad for a 7 PM tip on ESPN.

The Tar Heels defeated No. 6 Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center, practiced early Sunday, and were on a plane to Florida by early evening. Now, they must properly handle the prosperity of Saturday’s win by taking care of a business versus a team that has largely struggled this season.

Yet, FSU could be a tough out considering it just overcame a 25-point deficit to win at Miami even though it has dropped four consecutive games and seven of eight.

The Seminoles are 9-20 overall and 7-11 in the ACC. UNC is 18-11 and 10-8.

Here are our picks: