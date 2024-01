Third-ranked North Carolina is back on the road Saturday as the Tar Heels visit resurgent Florida State in a battle between the first and second-place teams in the ACC.

The Tar Heels enter having won nine consecutive games while the Seminoles have won six of their last seven, all in ACC play.

UNC is 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. FSU, which is 12-7 and 6-2, has finally been healthy in recent weeks, explaining why Leonard Hamilton’s team looks more like a typical FSU team than it did a year ago.

The game tips at 2 PM and will air on ESPN.

