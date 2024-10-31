Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

A week after ending a four-game skid, North Carolina looks to climb above .500 as the Tar Heels visit struggling Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Carolina is coming off a 41-14 thumping of Virginia in Charlottesville while the Seminoles are coming off a 36-14 loss at Miami. FSU has lost four consecutive games and is just 1-7 on the season, including 1-6 in the ACC. UNC is 4-4 and 1-3.

This will be FSU’s final conference game of the season.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: