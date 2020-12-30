North Carolina returns to ACC action Wednesday night as the Tar Heels visit Georgia Tech for an 8 pm tip.

UNC is coming off a loss at NC State in its ACC debut while the Yellow Jackets have won two straight games, albeit over Florida A&M and Delaware State.

The Tar Heels are 5-3 and own wins over Stanford and struggling Kentucky, Tech is 4-3 and have also beaten UK as well as Nebraska. Josh Pastner’s team opened the season with home losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

Here are our picks:







