North Carolina launches into ACC play with a difficult assignment at defending ACC champion Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon.

UNC enters coming off a terrific performance in beating Michigan by 21 points Wednesday night, while the Yellow Jackets are coming off a 70-66 loss at home to Wisconsin.

Tech does own a 10-point win at Georgia, but it lost on its home court in the opener to Miami (Ohio) and last weekend had to come from behind at home to edge Georgia Southern.

UNC is 5-2 and Tech is 5-2.

Here are our picks: