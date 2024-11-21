Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 21, 2024
Staff Pix: UNC at Hawaii
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

North Carolina will play the first of four games on the Hawaiian Islands Friday night when the No. 10 Tar Heels have a true road game at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

The Ranbow Warriors are 4-0 with wins over Weber State, San Jose State, Pacific, and NAIA Life Pacific. Former Tar Heel forward Justin McKoy played for Hawaii last season.

The Tar Heels enter with a 2-1 record, and will also play three games in the loaded Maui Invitational beginning next Monday night.

The game tips off at 12:30 AM Saturday (Friday night) and will air on ESPN2.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In