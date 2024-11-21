Staff Pix: UNC at Hawaii

North Carolina will play the first of four games on the Hawaiian Islands Friday night when the No. 10 Tar Heels have a true road game at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

The Ranbow Warriors are 4-0 with wins over Weber State, San Jose State, Pacific, and NAIA Life Pacific. Former Tar Heel forward Justin McKoy played for Hawaii last season.

The Tar Heels enter with a 2-1 record, and will also play three games in the loaded Maui Invitational beginning next Monday night.

The game tips off at 12:30 AM Saturday (Friday night) and will air on ESPN2.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: