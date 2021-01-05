North Carolina is right back in action Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Miami.

The Tar Heels are coming off their first ACC win, a one-point triumph at home over Notre Dame, while the Hurricanes have dropped consecutive games, including Saturday at home to Clemson also by a 66-65 score.

The Canes’ best win is over Purdue a month ago and two of their ACC losses are by a combined three points – one of which was at nationally-ranked Virginia Tech. Miami won’t have senior guard Chris Lykes, who has hurt UNC in the past, and as a veteran point guard, could give these Tar Heels fits like other veteran guards have.

Carolina is 6-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while Miami is 4-4 and 0-3.

The game tips at 8 pm and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks:







