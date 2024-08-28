The kickoff to North Carolina’s 2024 football season is just about here, as it commences Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as the Tar Heels take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Carolina launches into the new season with plenty of experience but also some noteworthy question marks. UNC is coming off an 8-5 season that included losing five of its last seven contests following a 6-0 start. Included in its wins was a 31-13 victory over Minnesota in Chapel Hill.

P.J. Fleck’s Gophers went 6-7 after winning nine games in consecutive seasons. They also won 11 games in 2019.

The game kicks off at 8 PM EST and will air nationally on FOX.

Here are our picks: