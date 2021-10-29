North Carolina hits the road for just the third time this season Saturday when the Tar Heels visit No. 11 Notre Dame for a 7:30 PM kick on NBC.

The Tar Heels enter at 4-3 overall and coming off a 45-42 victory at home over Miami, a game they secured by forcing a turnover with 16 seconds remaining and the Hurricanes threatening in the red zone. UNC has not played a road game in five weeks since falling at Georgia Tech 45-22.

The Fighting Irish are 6-1 and have won two consecutive games since suffering their only defeat of the season, a loss at home to No. 2 Cincinnati. The Irish beat Southern Cal, 31-16, this past weekend.

Carolina lost to the Irish, 31-17, last season in Kenan Stadium.

Here are our staff picks for UNC at Notre Dame: