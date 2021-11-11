North Carolina is back on the road for its fourth night game away from Chapel Hill this season when the Tar Heels take on No. 21 Pittsburgh on Thursday night at Heinz Field.

The Panthers are among the top offenses in the country and boast a defense that gets stops on third downs, registers sacks, and doesn’t allow a lot of rushing yards.

UNC is coming off a dramatic win over Wake Forest that required 58 points to earn a narrow victory.

Carolina is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while Pitt is 7-2 and 4-1.

The game kicks at 7:30 and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks:



