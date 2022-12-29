With just ACC play for the rest of the regular season, North Carolina is back in action Friday as the Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh for a noon tip at the Petersen Events Center.

UNC has won four consecutive games on the heels of losing four straight, and enters the game playing its best basketball of the season. The Tar Heels are 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

The Panthers have won eight of their last nine games, including ACC road games at NC State ad Syracuse. They also have a win at Northwestern. The lone loss in the stretch was by a point at Vanderbilt. Pitt is 9-4 overall and 2-0 in league play.

The game tips at noon and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: