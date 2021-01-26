North Carolina heads to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Tuesday night for a 7 pm tip at Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels enter having won their last two games and five of their last six and have shot over 50 percent in their last three halves. Carolina scored a season-high 86 points in Saturday’s win over NC State, and freshman point guard Caleb Love totaled 35 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

The Panthers enter after losing at Wake Forest over the weekend, which followed a win over Duke last week and before that a rout of Syracuse. Pitt has had three of its last five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, however.

Pitt is paced by sophomore forward Justin Champagnie, who averages 19.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Pitt is 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC while UNC is 10-5 and 5-3.

