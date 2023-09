ACC play starts Saturday night for North Carolina, as the 17th-ranked Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh looking to win for the fourth time in as many games to start the season.

UNC enters the contest at 3-0, including a pair of wins over Power 5 opponents. The Panthers are 1-2 with their lone win in the opener over FCS member Wofford, and the two losses to P5 teams Cincinnati at home and at West Virginia.

The game kicks at 8 PM and will air on the ACCN.

Here are our picks: