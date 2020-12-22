North Carolina stays on the road as the Tar Heels begin ACC play Tuesday night at NC State.

Carolina enters having won two consecutive games, including Saturday’s 75-63 decision over Kentucky in Cleveland. The Wolfpack is 4-1 and coming off a win over Campbell, which came two days after an 11-point loss at Saint Louis.

UNC has played five of its first seven games away from Chapel Hill, and with its first two ACC games on the road, the Tar Heels will play seven of their first nine away from home and their third game inside the Dean Dome won’t take place until Jan. 2 when Syracuse visits.

