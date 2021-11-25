North Carolina travels to Raleigh to take on its fiercest football rival when the Tar Heels and 20th-ranked Wolfpack do battle Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium opening with a 7:00 PM kick.

The Wolfpack is coming off a 41-17 thrashing of Syracuse, and remains in contention for the ACC Atlantic Division title. If State beats UNC and Wake Forest loses at Boston College, the Wolfpack goes to Charlotte for the championship. If Wake wins, State cannot win the division no matter what happens Friday.

Carolina is coming off a 34-14 win over FCS member Wofford, and this will be the Tar Heels’ fourth consecutive FBS game versus a ranked team, its third on the road in the stretch.

UNC is 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, while State is 8-3 and 5-2.

Here are our picks: