North Carolina heads down I-40 to face rival NC State on Saturday afternoon in a game that means a ton in the Tar Heels’ quest for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and a whole lot of pride for the Wolfpack.

State has dropped 15 of its last 19 games, including at home Wednesday night to Boston College. That’s just four wins since Dec. 9 for the Wolfpack, and the Pack overall own an 11-17 record, including 4-13 in the ACC. It is in last place in the conference.

The Tar Heels have won consecutive close games at Virginia Tech and at home over Louisville after a perplexing loss to Pittsburgh in the Smith Center. It appears at times the Heels are getting better, but then they pull a no-show.

UNC is 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC.

