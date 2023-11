North Carolina will close out its regular season visiting rival NC State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 31-20 loss at Clemson and has dropped three of their last five games, while the Wolfpack has won four and is coming off a 35-28 victory at Virginia Tech.

UNC is 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, State is 8-3 and 5-2.

The game kicks off at 8 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: