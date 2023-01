Riding a three-game win steak and having won nine of its last 11 games, North Carolina hits the road Tuesday night to take on Syracuse at what is now called JMA Wireless Dome.

Formerly the Carrier Dome, the name was changed this past offseason. The team that plays its home games there has won 10 of its last 13 games, and is coming off a 17-point win at Georgia Tech.

UNC comes in off a home win over NC State and owning a 14-6 overall record, including 6-3 in the ACC. The Orange are 13-7 and 6-3.

The game tips at 9 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: