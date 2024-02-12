Staff Pix: UNC at Syracuse
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The eight ACC road game of the season for North Carolina is Tuesday night at Syracuse, as the Tar Heels and Orange tip off at 7 PM inside JMA Wireless Dome.
UNC enters coming off a 75-72 victory at Miami, though the Tar Heels have split their last four games.
Syracuse is coming off a 77-68 home loss to Clemson and has dropped four of its last six games.
Carolina won the first meeting between the teams,103-67, last month in Chapel Hill.
The Heels are 19-5 overall and 11-2 in the ACC, Cuse is 15-9 and 6-7.
Here are our picks:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news