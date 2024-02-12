The eight ACC road game of the season for North Carolina is Tuesday night at Syracuse, as the Tar Heels and Orange tip off at 7 PM inside JMA Wireless Dome.

UNC enters coming off a 75-72 victory at Miami, though the Tar Heels have split their last four games.

Syracuse is coming off a 77-68 home loss to Clemson and has dropped four of its last six games.

Carolina won the first meeting between the teams,103-67, last month in Chapel Hill.

The Heels are 19-5 overall and 11-2 in the ACC, Cuse is 15-9 and 6-7.

Here are our picks: