North Carolina will play its fourth consecutive road game Saturday as the Tar Heels head up to Charlottesville to take on No. 9 Virginia for a 6 pm tip at John Paul Jones Arena.

UNC was supposed to play at home versus Miami this past Monday, but the game was postponed. The Tar Heels have played just twice since a Jan. 26 win at Pittsburgh, but overall, they have won seven of their last nine and are coming off a 91-87 win at Duke last Saturday night.

The Cavaliers have won three straight games and have lost just once since getting blown out by Gonzaga on Dec. 26 several days after returning from a COVID pause. UVA is coming off 57-49 win at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

UNC is 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC while UVA is 14-3 and 10-1.

