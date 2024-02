North Carolina is back in action Saturday after having the open date in its ACC schedule, as the tenth-ranked Tar Heels head to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers for a 4 PM tip.

UNC is coming off a 15-point home win over Virginia Tech, but has split its last six games that followed a ten-game win streak.

The Wahoos are coming off a 34-point loss to the Hokies on Monday night, and have lost two of their last three contests.

Carolina has not won at UVA since 2012, a span of eight consecutive defeats at JPJ.

UNC is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. UVA is 20-7 and 11-5.

