North Carolina looks to keep its winning ways going as the No. 17 Tar Heels visit Virginia for a noon kickoff Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

The Tar Heels have won four consecutive games and are well-positioned to win the ACC Coastal Division. UNC is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Tar Heels are also 4-0 on the road this season.

Carolina is coming off a 42-24 win at home over Pittsburgh, as UNC scored the game’s final 28 points. The Cavaliers are coming off a 14-12 home loss to Miami in four overtimes. There were no touchdowns scored in the game.

UNC Coach Mack Brown's teams are 0-6 in Charlottesville.

The Wahoos are 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the ACC.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: