Staff Pix: UNC at Virginia

North Carolina will have not tasted victory in 42 days when it runs out onto the field at Scott Stadium on Saturday for its game at Virginia.

The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and a re coming off an open date. Their last win was September 14 over NC Central. It will have been 49 days since they beat an FBS team, and 58 days since beating a P4 opponent, dating back to the season opener at Minnesota.

UNC is 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Cavaliers are 4-3 and 2-2.

The game kicks at noon and will air on The CW.

Here are our picks:



