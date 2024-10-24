Staff Pix: UNC at Virginia

North Carolina will have not tasted victory in 42 days when it runs out onto the field at Scott Stadium on Saturday for its game at Virginia.
The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and a re coming off an open date. Their last win was September 14 over NC Central. It will have been 49 days since they beat an FBS team, and 58 days since beating a P4 opponent, dating back to the season opener at Minnesota.
UNC is 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Cavaliers are 4-3 and 2-2.
The game kicks at noon and will air on The CW.
Here are our picks:
Bryan Baucum
It has been a tough month for the UNC football program, both on and off the field. Returning from the bye week, the Tar Heels travel to Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, playing outside of the state for just the second time this season. With an extra week to regroup and improve, I expect North Carolina to play better, particularly on the defensive end. Omarion Hampton will continue his dominant season and guide the Tar Heels to a win for the first time in 6 weeks. Prediction: UNC 34, UVA 31.
Chelsea Sipple
This matchup has all the makings of a close contest, but the Heels must deliver a stronger performance than we’ve seen recently. A key factor will be the defense stepping up against Virginia’s quarterback, Anthony Colandrea, who has thrown for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Additionally, the Heels' will need to contain Malachi Fields, UVA’s leading receiver, who has led Virginia in receiving yards. While this game feels like it could swing in either direction, I have UVA coming out with a win at home. Prediction: UVA 24, UNC 23.
Jacob Turner
If you think I'm picking this Carolina team to go up to Charlottesville (a place UNC is 27-27 all-time) and come back with a victory then, well, you're absolutely right. Give me the Tar Heels by four in a get-right, Tylee Craft inspired W over the Hoos. Positive vibes only. Prediction: UNC 31, UVA 27
Andrew Jones
While UVA has a better record, it might not be the better team. The truth is, the teams are probably even and the winning will be the club that makes the fewest mistakes, or that comes up with some huge plays on defense or special teams that lead to points. Just a hunch, but that will be the Tar Heels, as they find a way to leave Charlottesville with a victory. Prediction: UNC 23, UVA 21.
Average THI prediction: UNC 27.8, UVA 25.8.