North Carolina will try to rebound from its worst loss of the season Wednesday night at home to Pittsburgh as the Tar Heels travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday for a 4 PM tip.

The Tar Heels still have no Quad 1 wins, and it they can defeat the Hokies in Cassell Coliseum, that would give UNC a needed Q1 win that is likely to remain one through Selection Sunday.

UNC is 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the ACC. Virginia Tech, which is ranked No. 37 in the NET, also lacks a Quad 1 win, and while beating Carolina wouldn’t give the Hokies one, they still view this as a must-win game.

Virginia Tech is 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.

Here are our picks: