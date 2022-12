North Carolina will look to end a three-game losing skid Sunday when the Tar Heels visit Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams.

Ranked No. 1 the first few weeks of the season, UNC has fallen on hard times, losing twice in Portland and then Wednesday night at Indiana. Carolina is struggling to shoot the ball, hasn’t been typically dominant on the backboards, and a team thought to have a lot of depth has been much thinner than expected.

The Hokies are coming off a 10-point win over Minnesota and also own a win over Penn State. Their loss was by two points to College of Charleston in a tournament staged on the Cougars’ home court. UNC defeated CofC by 16 points last month.

The game tips at 3:00 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

